Killeen Police searching for arsonist

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an arsonist.

Officers responded on Apr. 16 to a dumpster fire located outside the Friends In Crisis at 412 E. Sprott Avenue.

Sample HTML block

Officers obtained surveillance video, which showed the suspect in this photo lighting the fire inside the dumpster.

The video clearly shows the suspect attempting to light the fire starting around 10:00 p.m. and then fleeing from the area as the dumpster was fully engulfed in flames.

The suspect appears to be a man in the ages of 20s-mid 30s, thin built and approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing black shorts, an orange jersey (#98 on the back), a white ball cap, black shoes and was riding a BMX bike.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.