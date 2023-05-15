Advertise
Mississippi man seeks deferred probation in sexual assault of Waco teen

Tommy Lee Jones, 20(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors recommended Monday that a 20-year-old man who sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s younger sister last year be placed on deferred probation for 10 years.

Tommy Lee Jones, who county records show is from Leland, Miss., pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault of a child in a February 2021 incident involving a 16-year-old Lorena girl.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court will sentence Jones July 20 after reviewing a presentence report compiled by probation officers.

If she rejects the plea agreement, Jones will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

The girl, the younger sister of Jones’ girlfriend, reported that Jones, who was 18 at the time, came into her bedroom after she had gone to sleep, pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her. She told officers she pleaded with Jones to stop, told him no and tried to fight him off by punching him, according to court records.

Johnson’s DNA was found on a towel he ejaculated on in the girl’s bedroom, records state.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation. However, if they do not, they are subject to the full range of punishment, which in Johnson’s case is up to 20 years in prison.

Johnson must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

