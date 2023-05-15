SB Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (Baylor) - Sick to their stomachs last year when their name was never called in the NCAA Softball Tournament selection show, the Baylor Bears made a commitment that they wouldn’t be in that position again.

Even though Baylor (39-16) wasn’t picked as one of the 16 national seeds that will host an NCAA regional next weekend, emotions were high Sunday night when the Bears came up in 15th-seeded Utah’s regional in Salt Lake City.

“To sit here in this room and to hear Baylor’s name get called, to see your name up on the board, it’s just a lot of emotion,” said junior centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, “because we all made a commitment that we weren’t going to be in this position again, that we were going to do everything and anything in our power to flip the script.”

Selected as the No. 2 seed in the Salt Lake City Regional, Baylor will face Ole Miss (30-26) at 12 p.m. CT at Dumke Family Softball Stadium. The No. 15 national seed, Pac-12 tournament champion Utah (37-13) will face Missouri Valley Conference champion Southern Illinois (36-18) at 2:30 p.m. CT in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

“We would have liked to have seen our name called for a host and give that back to our fans,” Baylor coach Glenn Moore said, “but it’s a long way from where we were a year ago.

“You can say the right things and have the right intentions, but to actually put feet to words and do it in the off-season and deal with the adverse situations we had to deal with, with injuries and things like that, says a lot about the character of this team. And I think we were rewarded today for that.”

