Services for fallen Cameron Police officer announced

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Law enforcement from across the state and nation will be arriving in Central Texas Tuesday evening to honor and remember the life of Sergeant Joshua Clouse, 39.

The officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call May 10.

Visitation for Clouse will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral home in the 2800 block of North Travis in Cameron.

Funeral services with a procession arriving from Cameron will be held at 3 p.m. May 17 at the Bell County Expo Center at the 301 block of West Loop 121 in Belton.

“He married Stephanie Nicole Fortner in 2003 and from that union was born two sons, Jonathon Clouse and Jordan Clouse. He worked at the Milam County Sheriff’s Dept for several years and then for Cameron Small Engines before going to work for the Cameron Police Department,” states his obituary.

According to the funeral home, memorials may be made to The Josh Clouse Memorial Fund at Citizens National Bank Cameron or one can plant a tree in his name.

KWTX will carry the memorial service on KXtra and our social media.

