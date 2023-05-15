TWO COLD FRONTS IN MAY?!?!?!?!

May is traditionally our rainiest month of the year for a good reason. Usually, Central Texas is either under the threat of near-daily severe thunderstorms or cold fronts move into Central Texas, stall, and then bring multiple days of rain chances. We’ve so far seen some pretty high rainfall totals for the first half of the month, but the second half of the month looks to be more March-like than May-like with a pair of cold fronts moving completely through our area and likely not stalling out! The first cold front movers through today and tonight while the second cold front pushes through Friday into Saturday. We still do have some soupy air in place so showers and thunderstorms will be likely again for many of us. Temperatures this morning in the mid-to-upper 60s could be joined by a bit of fog. Otherwise, we’re expecting a mostly cloudy and humid day with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Today’s cold front won’t actually arrive until tonight and it won’t push completely through until tomorrow, but it’ll be close enough to cause remnant boundaries from the weekend storms to fire up some more storms again. Storms may start to form after about 2 PM in the Brazos Valley with isolated pop-up storms elsewhere as we approach the rush-hour. Today’s storms will be widely scattered so some will see rain while others miss out. The storms that form ahead of the front could briefly be severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threat, but severe storm chances remain very low. As the front actually pushes in, we’ll likely see more scattered storms along the front impacting cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 late this afternoon and evening. Since there isn’t much upper-level support for these storms, they’ll likely gradually dissipate after sunset with rain chances likely coming to a close shortly after midnight.

With the cold front still slowly pushing through Tuesday morning, morning lows should range from the low 60s to the upper 60s. We’re expecting some sunshine Tuesday, but north winds will keep high temperatures capped in the upper 70s and low 80s! Since the front doesn’t completely push through until Tuesday afternoon, another round of storms could form in the Brazos Valley. The storms Tuesday afternoon should be solely confined to Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. Drier weather returns mid-week with cool (for mid-May) morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs reaching the low 80s Wednesday and the mid-80s Thursday. The next cold front is set to move through Friday into Saturday, so a big boost in southerly winds is expected Friday which will boost highs into the upper 80s! The upper 80s means storm fuel and a few scattered storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening as the front sinks in. Severe weather is possible, but severe storms should be few and far between with gusty winds and hail being the main threat. When the rain clears out Saturday morning, we’re expecting a gorgeous weekend of weather. Yeah, we may not see a ton of sunshine with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, but breezy north winds will keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After this weekend, we’re expecting to see a gradual return to near-normal weather next week with rain chances looking limited.

