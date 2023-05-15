Advertise
Waco High students evacuated due to fire in bathroom

Students have resumed their schedules.
(Waco ISD photo/file)
(Waco ISD photo/file)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fire broke out at Waco High School Monday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, the fire started at around 1:25 p.m. May 15 in a trash can in the girl’s bathroom.

The City of Waco Fire Department responded and students were evacuated for approximately 40 minutes to allow portions of the building to ventilate.

“I want to thank the fire department for their quick response and share my appreciation for how our staff and students worked together through this disruption today,” said Sterlin McGruder, Waco High School Principal.

Students have resumed their schedules.

