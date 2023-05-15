Weak cold front passes through - sights on another front Friday

We had a stalled out front draped across the state over the weekend that gave us the rain and it has finally started to make a move southward tonight. The front won’t push through completely until tomorrow so there will still be rain chances for Tuesday before sunshine takes over for a majority of the week. Tonight we could have some scattered showers/storms but they’ll likely dissipate after sunset and overnight will be rain-free and quiet. This is front #1 of 2 for the week - the second comes just before next weekend.

With the cold front still slowly pushing through Tuesday morning, our lows should range from the low 60s to the upper 60s. We’re expecting some sunshine Tuesday, but north winds will keep high temperatures capped in the upper 70s and low 80s! Since the front doesn’t completely push through until Tuesday afternoon, another round of storms could form in the Brazos Valley. The storms Tuesday afternoon should be solely confined to Milam, Robertson, and Leon County.

Drier weather returns mid-week with morning lows in the upper 50s. Mornings are the only time we find “cool” weather since sunshine, humidity, and highs in the 80s return. Each day is a little hotter than the previous day with the peak heat coming on Friday with some upper 80s/low 90s expected. We do have another cold front though to help stop the warming trend. The next cold front is set to move through Friday into Saturday. A few scattered storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening as the front sinks in. Severe weather is possible, but only looks to be isolated at this time (if at all) with hail and strong winds the primary concerns.

When the rain clears out Saturday morning, we’re expecting a gorgeous weekend of weather -mornings in the 60s, afternoons around 80. After this weekend, we’re expecting to see a gradual return to near-normal weather next week with rain chances looking limited.

