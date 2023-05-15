Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business

Latest News

Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her boss
Students learn about Martin Luther King Jr. in Rosa Ramirez's second grade class at Linder...
Texas schools say it’s time to stop tying mental health funding to school safety money
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023...
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
Man breaks record for longest time living underwater