Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightening

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas resident has died after being struck by lightning.

Bosque County Deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded May 15 to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

According to Sheriff Trace Hendricks, the man was pronounced dead while the child was unresponsive, but breathing.

The child was transported for emergency, treatment where his condition is unknown at this time.

