Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers

Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,(Bosque County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas insurance agent has been arrested following an investigation for theft.

Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53, has been charged with forgery over $300,000 and two counts of $2,500 and is being held on a $110,000 cash bond in the Bosque County Jail.

The Clifton Police Department began investigating Simpson after reports from buyers who purchased insurance with the agent, paid him, and were given certificates of insurance, but the policy was never binded with a company.

Chief Blanton contacted an investigator with the Texas Department of Insurance to help with the investigation, and discovered that they were already working on a separate case with similar issues.

During this investigation, several more individuals have come forward with similar issues

According to police, Farmers revoked Simpson’s Farmers’ credentials late last year and have moved all of Simpson’s Farmer’s clients to other agents in the area.

“Our investigation has revealed that this is a potentially widespread problem with Simpson and not an isolated incident. At this time, we are unsure how many people this might have affected. Clifton PD is also investigating the accounts of several youth sports programs after some inaccuracies were found during the course of the first investigation. More charges are likely to follow with this investigation as it continues,” said Clifton Police.

