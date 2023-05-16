DPS: One dead after Ford F-350 hydroplanes, collides with truck towing trailer

JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A rear-seat passenger has died following a crash in Coryell County Monday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6:00 p.m. May 15 to State Highway 36, 3.5 miles near Jonesboro.

According to troopers, a 2016 Ford F-350 was speeding on westbound SH 36 and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hydroplane.

The Ford truck crossed into the Eastbound path of a 2015 Chevrolet truck that was towing a trailer and collided.

Both drivers of each vehicle were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple for injuries.

Gerardo Gonzalez-Rocha, 32, died in the crash. The next of kin has been notified.

The crash investigation is still open.

