Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

DPS: One dead after Ford F-350 hydroplanes, collides with truck towing trailer

The crash investigation is still open.
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A rear-seat passenger has died following a crash in Coryell County Monday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6:00 p.m. May 15 to State Highway 36, 3.5 miles near Jonesboro.

According to troopers, a 2016 Ford F-350 was speeding on westbound SH 36 and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hydroplane.

The Ford truck crossed into the Eastbound path of a 2015 Chevrolet truck that was towing a trailer and collided.

Both drivers of each vehicle were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple for injuries.

Gerardo Gonzalez-Rocha, 32, died in the crash. The next of kin has been notified.

The crash investigation is still open.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Car crashes into home on the 3100 block of Cove Ave.
Car crashes into Waco home

Latest News

Star Mart Convenience Store parking lot
Killeen police arrest murder suspect of 16-year-old shooting victim
Pedro Camacho, 62,
Missing Central Texas elderly man with dementia last seen May 8
Storms
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightening
Day 21 of the trial started with looking into more of Marks’ early interviews with lead...
“I’m not saying everyone is lying on me.”: Interviews with law enforcement shows Marks admitting to traveling to Texas where victims were kidnapped