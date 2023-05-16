Advertise
Dry & seasonable midweek; rain chance returns late Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The middle part of this week is looking quiet, drier, and seasonable for us here in Central Texas. We keep the humidity around and that will aid in rain chance with another cold front late Friday, but rain chances are sparse as we await that next front. Friday could bring some storms, so it is the day to stay weather-aware this week. This next front is a fast mover and should clear out the rain and some of that humidity -- the weather this weekend is one that you’ll want to make some nice, outdoor plans for!

We are gradually getting hotter each day this week - mid 80s for high temperatures tomorrow, mid to upper 80s Thursday, and upper 80s/low 90s expected on Friday. Not only are temperatures climbing, but winds will start to pick up as the week goes on too. A stronger south breeze is here Friday, coming in about 10-20mph, and helps make Friday the hottest day this week. As far as rain goes, it will be around Central Texas but it looks like areas to the north and even west of here have a better chance for rain mid-week.

Friday’s cold front won’t actually clear the area until Saturday morning, but we could see rain and storms Friday night. Rain chances are expected to hold off until late afternoon/early evening on Friday - which gives us an overnight storm chance Friday night. It’s a quick window for storms as most of the rain comes to an end early Saturday morning. The strongest storms Friday may contain gusty winds and large hail, and heavy rainfall.

This weekend is really nice with high temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s. Overnight temperatures drop to the low 60s. Lingering showers might start the weekend but most of the weekend will be sunny and dry with lower humidity behind that cold front!

