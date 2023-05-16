“I’m not saying everyone is lying on me.”: Interviews with law enforcement shows Marks admitting to traveling to Texas where victims were kidnapped

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Day 21 of the trial started with looking into more of Marks’ early interviews with lead detective, Corey Powell.

The interview shows Powell being stern with Marks as he allegedly lies during the interview, according to Powell.

Marks constantly stated that he never threatened Scott. “You never threatened, you’re right, you made a promise. The promise ended on January 3 when you choked the life out of Jenna and Michael,” said Powell.

Marks kept denying his ex-girlfriend and suspect accomplice’s claims, Maya Maxwell, of explaining to detectives how she went to Texas and unexpectedly witnessed Marks killing the suspects. Marks claims he never left Michigan and was never in Texas January 3-5.

“We know things and we can prove things. Everyday is going to get worse for you. 99.9% of the things she told us, we are able to verify everything,” said Powell.

The video from the second interview shows Marks offering to plead guilty to any charge if he was released to sell his collection of action figures to provide for his family. At this point, no additional charges or specifics were mentioned other than him being charged for the burglary warrant.

“I’ll be facing the death penalty. Honestly, that doesn’t bother me if I know my family is financially secure,” said Marks.

Powell responded, “It’s not gonna happen.” He said, “You hated Jenna so much that you’ve ruined these women’s lives who loved you so much and you’re taking them down with you.”

During the interview, Marks discredits all of Maxwell’s claims against him, but eventually said, “I’m not saying everyone is lying on me, and I’m not going to speak on what Ginell said,” said Marks.

He then admits to going to Texas with Maxwell. Meaning, he recanted his numerous alibis stated in the initial interview with Powell. Marks also said Maxwell was the one who killed Scott. He said Maxwell used tape and a plastic bag to suffocate her in a bathtub at on and off girlfriend, Rebecca Adney’s home. “Maya hated Jenna. Her idea was that Maya was getting in the way,” said Marks. But Marks said he couldn’t recall what happened to Michael.

Marks also said he couldn’t remember what was going on in his mind while going to Texas. He said he was in a state of constantly blacking out, he felt a lot of pressure in his head and cried a lot. “I’m trying to remember things so it won’t sound like I’m lying.” He said at one point after the court order hearing with Scott in 2018, he would frequently imagine seeing her in different areas. “I wanted to drive by her house and tell her I was sorry for doing this, for ruining her career. I was hurt when I found out she was sleeping with Bruce,” said Marks.

In the video, Marks stated he didn’t remember going to Austin, Oklahoma, or to Adney’s house in Killeen, but made references of specific items in her home. For example, photo evidence in Adney’s home shows a stick with spikes around it. Marks claimed Maxwell threatened to hit Scott with it.

While the video played, there was a part where Powell explained to Marks about Scott’s daughter’s reaction to learning her mother was missing and that she’ll never see her again. At this point, Powell wipes his eyes as his tears fall while he’s on the stand.

During most of the interview, Marks would frequently recant his statements or would contradict them, which frustrated Powell. Marks would also ask Powell what he knew, and what Maxwell and McDonough said during their interviews.

“We’re going to show the jury evidence, camera footage, autopsy pictures, Maxwell’s confession. I think the jury is going to have a problem with, ‘I don’t know what happened, I don’t know how this happened. They’re not going to want to hear, ‘I blacked out,’” said Powell.

Marks didn’t have the chance to cross examine Powell, that will likely happen sometime Tuesday.

