Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

IRS considers free tax filing

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is considering its own free tax-filing system.

This week, the Internal Revenue Service is set to release a report on a feasibility study it conducted on the issue.

It looked at whether the IRS could create a service to prepare and submit taxes directly to the government at no cost.

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.

But it is facing backlash from business groups, who fear this would diminish companies like H&R Block and TurboTax.

Republicans also argue the plan would give even more power to the IRS against ordinary taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Car crashes into home on the 3100 block of Cove Ave.
Car crashes into Waco home

Latest News

Day 21 of the trial started with looking into more of Marks’ early interviews with lead...
“I’m not saying everyone is lying on me.”: Interviews with law enforcement shows Marks admitting to traveling to Texas where victims were kidnapped
File Graphic
Two vehicle accidents in Robertson County cause lane closures
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
Egg prices are going down