A rain reprieve thanks to two cold fronts swinging through

The first half of the month featured seasonable temperatures and scattered rain chances, but the second half of May is shaping up to be a bit drier and maybe even a bit warmer too. We still do have rain chances to look forward too, but they’re fewer and farther between than what we’ve seen recently. Temperatures this morning starting out in the mid-60s will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. A cold front slowly moving through will keep our temperatures “cool”, but the front could still tap into the moisture overhead and cause a pop-up shower to form. Today’s rain chances are only near 10% with the highest potential for rain coming east of I-35. Today’s front will drop our temperatures, but don’t expect much sunshine today. We’ll start to see partly cloudy skies return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning with highs warming into the mid-80s.

What’ll likely be the hottest day of the work week will be Friday as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s thanks to breezy south winds and another approaching cold front. Friday’s cold front won’t actually clear the area until Saturday morning, but it’ll start to influence our weather during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Friday should surge into the upper 80s which will turn into storm fuel for the evening and overnight frontal passage. The strongest storms Friday afternoon and Friday night that form with the front may contain gusty winds and large hail, but the front is moving through when the atmosphere starts to stabilize after sunset so storms may not be terribly widespread and they may not last for long. We’ll still potentially see lingering rain Saturday morning, but a likely dry weekend is in store with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.