Two vehicle accidents in Robertson County cause lane closures

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews are working two vehicle accidents in Robertson County, according to Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

One crash is located on Highway 6 and FM 1373. The Sheriff’s Office said there are lanes closed down.

The other accident is on OSR and Dunns Fort Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to slow down and expect delays on those roadways.

