Veteran rides horse 1,000 miles for a good cause; stays in Central Texas longer than expected

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Veteran is making his way through Central Texas on horseback to raise awareness about homeless Veterans, but an accident in West delayed his mission.

Jeremy Robinson is the founder and president of RP-1, which is a non-profit organization that raises awareness about Veterans who experience homelessness or other health issues by riding a horse through Texas.

“We’re riding a thousand miles around Texas to raise awareness about Veteran issues with a focus on homelessness,” Robinson said.

His wife and son travel with Robinson in a truck with a trailer.

Robinson and his horse, Trooper, nearly reached mile 750 near Elm Mott when he received a call from his wife who was in West.

“She’s just like, ‘Hey, we got hit. We’re okay, but you need to come up here,’” he said. “I turned Trooper around. This horse, it was as though he automatically knew something needed to be done.”

He said Trooper and him trotted 10 miles in around two hours to find that his family was okay after the crash.

The truck which they used to travel was severely damaged. This left them stranded in West without a vehicle or long-term place to stay.

However, people in West stepped up to help.

“Everybody pretty much just swooped in and took care of us right away,” he said.

They allowed Trooper and Robinson to stay at the West Fest grounds and his family to stay at West EMS facilities.

While the accident was a set back for their 1,000 mile journey, it’s not stopping Robinson from completing the mission.

“When this happened, it was certainly a downer, and it was certainly hard to remain faithful,” he said. “But, we did it, and I know we’re going to come out the other side. We’re going to make it happen.”

He says he wants to complete the mission to continue to ride to raise awareness.

“At the end of the day, for me, it’s a dedication to my brothers and sisters,” he said. “It’s a yearning to help my peers...leave no man behind.”

Robinson plans to make sure Veterans do not feel left behind by raising funds for a future equestrian center. He said the center would provide equestrian therapy and health programs for Veterans.

Their new plan is to use an old truck from a family member, but they are hoping to borrow a truck from a generous lender.

The goal is to get back on the road toward Waco today and eventually reach Fort Cavazos and lastly Austin.

People interested in donating or joining the organization can contact Robinson via Facebook.

