Wacoan dead after hydroplaning near Jonesboro

2 others were injured
Truck hydroplanes on SH 36, killing one.
Truck hydroplanes on SH 36, killing one.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - DPS Troopers were called out to a major crash, just east of Jonesboro, close to 6 p.m., May 15.

KWTX has learned that a 2016 Ford F-350 was speeding on Westbound SH 36, when the driver, a 32-year-old man from Waco, lost control, and the vehicle hydroplaned.

According to authorities, the Ford crossed into the path of a 66-year-old man, from Gatesville, who was headed Eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet truck that was towing a trailer. That’s when the two collided.

Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with injuries.

Unfortunately, the rear seat passenger of the Ford was killed in the accident. That man has been identified by DPS as 32-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez- Rocha, of Waco, Texas.

This crash is still under investigation, however, Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roadways.

“Slowing down on wet roadways greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash,” according to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with DPS.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

