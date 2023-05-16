Advertise
‘When I won they won’: Zoe Goodwin makes history as Temple’s first Black city councilwoman

With her council seat, Zoe Grant now represents District 2 where the majority of Temple’s...
With her council seat, Zoe Grant now represents District 2 where the majority of Temple’s Black and brown communities live.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a first for the City of Temple. After winning her race in the May election, Zoe Grant has now been sworn in and is officially the first Black woman to ever serve on Temple City Council.

She represents District 2, better known to Temple residents as the city’s east side. District 2 is where the majority of Temple’s Black and brown communities live.

”When I won they won,” Grant said. “This showed that their voice was their vote and their vote was their voice.”

Serving in local politics runs in her family. In the 1970s her uncle Robert Martin became Temple’s first Black city commissioner before the establishment of the modern-day city council.

”I followed in his footsteps,” Grant said. “I’m excited to take district 2, which was the district he served, to another level.”

Grant defeated 12-year incumbent Judy Morales for her council seat. In the weeks after Michael Dean’s death, the Black man who died during a traffic stop, Morales faced criticism for not publicly speaking out about the matter.

”Judy Morales was silent from the moment Michael Dean was murdered in 2019 all the way up to the moment Carmen DeCruz was considered not guilty in February,” Temple activist Patrick Arryn said.

Terris Goodwin, another Temple activist and founder of Wake Up Temple, released the following statement to KWTX:

”Instead of focusing on the past, I am choosing to look forward to what Zoe will bring to the table as the new District 2 councilwoman. I am hopeful that she will be able to bridge the gap that has persisted and be the leader whose works instill confidence into residents who haven’t felt seen or heard in the past. Based on her prior work within the community, I have no doubts this will be the case.”

New councilwoman Grant consistently seeks to address racial disparities in her community through her role as the president of Temple’s NAACP chapter.

”The position came up for president and I thought I could do a great job in that position,” she said.

With her newly elected role, Grant is focused on tackling sidewalk, road and bridge improvements while serving as a first for Temple.

”I’m saying to young African-Americans and brown children that they can actually say, somebody did it,” Grant said.

On Monday former councilwoman Morales gave the following statement to KWTX regarding her response to the Dean case:

“This situation was tragic for all concerned. However, the case was in the hands of the Texas Rangers and I respect the criminal justice system of Bell County as I think we all should. My thoughts and prayers are with all concerned.”

