Bald eagle crashes through living room window

A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington state. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (KING) - A bald eagle crashed through a living room window just south of Seattle, giving the homeowners quite the fright.

“We hear this boom, crash and it sounds like somebody,” Steve Hiatt said.

“It sounded like someone was throwing silverware around down here, downstairs,” his wife, Jess Hiatt added.

Steve and Jess Hiatt ran downstairs Tuesday morning thinking someone had broken into their home.

“We come around the bend here, and we see this giant wing coming out from behind the chair,” Jess Hiatt said.

But the intruder was not what they expected.

“And then the eagle pops up, and you can see its white head,” Steve Hiatt said.

A bald eagle had blown right through their living room window, spraying glass everywhere.

They ran back upstairs and called the authorities.

“I mean, who wants to deal with talons? Right? Didn’t sound like a good time,” Steve Hiatt said.

A few minutes later, they heard more crashing and then watched as the bald eagle flew right back outside over the lake.

They’re a common sight here and hold special meaning for the Hiatts.

“We’re eagle people,” Steve Hiatt said.

They each got a tattoo of an eagle after getting married here last summer.

“So, you know, was this a divine sign of some sort? I’d like to look at it as yes,” Jess Hiatt said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

