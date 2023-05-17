Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cameron Police Sergeant Josh Clouse remembered as man of faith, great leader during emotional service in Bell County

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community honored slain Cameron Police Department Sergeant Josh Clouse as a man of faith, a great leader, and loving person who would go above and beyond to help those in need.

Clouse was fatally shot while his police department executed a search warrant on May 10 at a residence in the 700 block of North Travis. A gunman accused of shooting a woman opened fire at police officers approaching the residence.

The memorial service on May 17 was held at the Bell County Expo Center, and was led by Clouse’s pastor, Brad Dussenberry, who spoke about the sergeant’s character, and ability to lead with integrity.

Those who attended the service learned about Clouse’s final - and selfless - moments. “He demanded he go first, but you know what he did, he got the guys together first and prayed,” said Dussenberry as he recounted Clouse’s actions during the execution of the warrant at the residence on North Travis.

WATCH: Memorial service for Josh Clouse

The funeral procession for fallen Cameron Police Sergeant Josh Clouse started at 11 a.m. Wednesday as his body was transported from Cameron to the Bell County Expo Center for a memorial service.

The procession started at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, turning right onto US 77. It then headed right onto Highway 190, passing through Cameron, Buckholts, and Rogers. It then headed left onto FM 436 toward Little River Academy. After passing through the city, the procession turned onto Loop 121 toward Belton, crossing I-35 and turning onto I-35 frontage road before arriving at the Bell County Expo Center.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders from across Central Texas attended the service.

”I may not know an officer, personally. I may have not interacted with them, but anytime we lose a brother or sister in the line of duty, it feels like you’re losing a family member,” said Christopher Wilcox, a law enforcement officer in Bell County, “Anything we can do to honor him, and the sacrifice he made for his family and community, it’s no price too large.”

WATCH: Final call and salute in honor of Clouse

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Elderly woman killed, toddler injured in collision involving three vehicles in Waco
KWTX@4: Still time to donate to KWTX and Navy Federal Credit Union's Operation Gratitude...
KWTX@4: Still time to donate to KWTX and Navy Federal Credit Union's Operation Gratitude collection drive - 5.17.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Guidance on kids learning life-saving skills, Wienermobile gets new name...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Guidance on kids learning life-saving skills, Wienermobile gets new name and more - 5.17.23
Remembering Josh Clouse
FULL COVERAGE: Memorial service held for Cameron Police Sergeant Josh Clouse
Former MCSO Deputy Jeff Aguirre
Former deputy announces he will run for McLennan County sheriff