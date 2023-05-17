College Station ISD Trustees discuss proposed $350M bond and superintendent search, staff additions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the current school year draws to an end, preparations are already in motion for the upcoming academic year.

On Tuesday, the College Station ISD Board of Trustees met to address a range of matters, including a $350 million bond aimed at district-wide enhancements, the search for a new superintendent, budgets for the 2023-2024 school year, the hiring of new administrators throughout the district and more.

$350 MILLION BOND

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees is currently deliberating on a $350 million bond aimed at improving various aspects of the district. This proposal was recommended by the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee, which held six meetings in April and May. The committee suggested calling for a bond election on November 7, 2023.

The proposed projects encompass a wide range of initiatives, including district-wide safety measures, school renovations and additions, career and technical education advancements, stadium and athletic field refurbishments, and more.

To further explore these plans, workshops will be conducted in June and July. The board has until August to finalize the decision to hold the election. In the meantime, a presentation by the CSISD administration in June will provide detailed information regarding the proposed projects, proposition options, and the associated tax implications.

Dr. Lizzy Johnson from TransCend4 Consulting, along with Rick Bennett and Kim Ege, members of the Long Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee, presented their recommendation to the board. The total sum of the recommended projects amounts to $350.86 million.

The board has until August 21, 2023, to officially call the election. Before making a decision, they will carefully review the committee’s recommendation.

The projects outlined for consideration encompass various areas, such as district-wide safety ($5 million), renovations to Rock Prairie Elementary ($13.82 million), additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated HS ($50.751 million), phase II additions and renovations to College Station HS ($62.256 million), phase II enhancements to the Career and Technical Education Center ($32.150 million), a cosmetology lab for College View HS ($1.355 million), athletic field renovations for middle schools ($13.160 million), fieldhouse additions and renovations for Tiger Stadium ($11.352 million), renovations for Tiger Stadium ($20.100 million), renovations for Cougar Stadium ($7.020 million), renovations for high school baseball and softball facilities ($13.270 million), additions and renovations to the Central Office ($31.111 million), transportation improvements ($11.245 million), technology advancements ($28.272 million), deferred maintenance ($45 million), and land acquisition ($5 million).

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

During the board meeting, the Board of Trustees received an update on the ongoing search for the next leader of the district.

The current superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement in March. Martindale initially joined the district in 2007 as the first principal of College Station High School and assumed the role of superintendent in 2020.

The search committee informed the board that they have already received over 40 applications for the position.

The incoming superintendent will face various challenges, including the potential bond election previously mentioned. Additionally, they will need to address broader issues that impact districts both locally and nationwide.

The board members will convene in an executive session tomorrow to continue the search process and make preparations for conducting interviews. The district aims to announce a lone finalist by June 9th.

Dr. Brad Lancaster, representing the board’s superintendent search firm N2Learning, presented personnel and community feedback results.

Using the feedback from four employee focus groups and a community-wide online survey, N2Learning developed a CSISD Superintendent Leadership Profile.

NEW CAMPUS ADMINISTRATORS

The board of trustees also approved the hiring of new principals and assistant principals for several district schools. The following administrators have been appointed: Katherine Allen: Principal, of College Hills Elementary, Joshua Rhine: Principal, of College Station Middle School Blake Rice: Assistant Principal, of College Station High School and Elizabeth Ortega: Assistant Principal, of Wellborn Middle School.

Allen will succeed Josh Hatfield as the principal of College Hills Elementary, while Rhine will take over from Oliver Hadnot, who is retiring after 20 years as the principal of College Station Middle School.

According to a press release from the district Allen brings extensive experience to her role, having served as an assistant principal at Morton Ranch Elementary, Brenham Elementary, and Lost Pines Elementary.

Superintendent Mike Martindale praised her positive leadership style.

“Katherine is a positive, enthusiastic leader with a focus on success for all students,” Martindale said. “She has a reputation for supporting teachers while empowering students and staff to meet high expectations.”

Allen previously held various positions at Morton Ranch Elementary and worked as a classroom teacher in multiple school districts. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from Lamar University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Lamar.

Joshua Rhine, who has been an assistant principal at College Station High School, is known for his energy, passion, and ability to connect with staff, students, and parents.

Superintendent Martindale highlighted Rhine’s expertise in the classroom.

“Josh is as energetic and passionate as anyone in our school district,” Martindale said. “He has the ability to connect with staff, students, and parents, and he will bring a proven knowledge of classroom management and instruction that will benefit all stakeholders.”

Before his assistant principal role, Rhine taught Reading and Language Arts and served as a Summer Day Camp site director. He started his career at Crockett Elementary School before joining College Station ISD in 2009.

Rhine holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership and Development from Texas A&M University and a Master of Education Administration and Supervision from The University of Houston.

BUDGET

College Station ISD Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd presented preliminary information regarding the development of the 2023-2024 budget. Drozd acknowledged that 2023 is a legislative year, which introduces uncertainty regarding potential changes to the school funding system.

The district says initial assumptions for the budget include projecting a 1.6 percent increase in enrollment and an 18.22 percent increase in property values. Additionally, it is anticipated that the total property tax rate will continue to decrease as a result of required tax rate compression, regardless of any new legislation.

Drodz stated that the final budget is scheduled to be adopted in August, and further details will be provided in monthly workshop sessions leading up to that point.

PURCHASES/ BID APPROVALS

The board of trustees also approved the following purchases and contracts:

Approved the purchase of Eureka Math consumable instructional materials from Great Minds PBC for $335,987.78 using TCLAS grant funds.

Approved the purchase of cafeteria tables for Pebble Creek and Southwood Valley Elementary from Today’s Classroom for $54,797.80 using the 2022-23 general fund, the 2022-23 child nutrition fund, and campus activity funds.

Approved the purchase of an installation of playground rubber surfacing material for Greens Prairie, South Knoll, and Forest Ridge Elementary from Heartland Park and Recreation LLC in the amount of $304,065 using 2021 bond funds.

Approved the purchase and installation of two air conditioning chillers for Southwood Valley Elementary from Entech Sales and Service for $234,899.10 using 2021 bond funds.

Approved the purchase and installation of two heating unit boilers for Southwood Valley Elementary from Entech Sales and Service for $96,062.10 using 2021 bond funds.

Approved the contract to Conlee-Garrett Moving & Storage for the moving of furniture and equipment related to the renovations at A&M Consolidated High School and Southwood Valley and Pebble Creek Elementaries for an amount not to exceed $205,340 using 2021 bond funds.

