Family of murdered teen concerned after seeing other youth killed in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In the past seven months, five out of eleven murder victims in the city of Killeen have been 18 years or younger. KWTX sat down with the family of one of the victims after they expressed concerns about those numbers.

On Oct. 9 2022 at around 6:20 a.m. 14-year-old DJ Lawrence was shot and killed in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.

”DJ was like my twin and it’s so hard,” his younger sister Tyana Lawrence told KWTX.

16-year-old Tyana said she no longer feels safe in her Killeen community, after her brother’s murder as well as seeing some of her friends being killed.

Just last week, her friend 16-year-old Sonny Brownlow was shot and killed while going to the Star Mart convenience store on Zephyr Road. A few weeks before then on April 8, her other friend 18-year-old Va’Quintin Maestre became Killeen’s first murder victim of the year after he was shot.

”There’s a lot of people here that are out to kill us for no reason,” Tyana said.

Tyana and her family say they’ve never seen anything like this before in Killeen.

”It doesn’t make any sense,” Tyana’s grandmother Nadie Hillard said. “Teens are getting guns off the street and stuff, even if you’re a felon you can own a gun.”

KWTX invited Vantonio Fraley to attend the conversation surrounding gun violence with DJ’s family. Fraley is working on a program to curb that violence. He’s currently raising money to build a teen center where local youth can safely hang out and explore different career opportunities.

”We know when a child hits 13 they’re in puberty and into more things that could get them into trouble,” he said. “In this city we don’t have anything to prevent them from getting into those things.”

DJ’s family members agreed that having a teen center like that could potentially curb the violence in Killeen.

No arrests have been made in DJ’s murder. Anyone who may have seen anything or has information is to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

