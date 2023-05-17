Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Family reflects on lightning strike killing father and leaving son unresponsive

Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Valley Mills family is filled with emotions after lightning struck a father, Matthew Boggs (34), and his son, Grayson, Monday night.

Unfortunately, Matthew did not survive and the six-year-old is in the hospital fighting for his life.

The Boggs family hopes Grayson pulls through.

Monday night, 11-year-old Elijah Boggs, was feet away when lightning struck his father and brother as they were walking home from the Valley Mills bus stop.

“I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over and he was kind of smiling a little bit. I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple,” said Boggs.

After multiple CPR attempts, Grayson was rushed to the McClane Children’s Hospital Baylor Scott and White.

Sadly, Matthew did not survive.

His mother, Angela Boggs, shakes as she accepts her only son is gone.

“I always took care of him because he was the one that God gave to me. Now my responsibility is to take care of my grandbabies,” said Boggs.

Matthew and Grayson’s final moment together was while they were holding hands.

“He just got done telling Grayson—he said, ‘I love you buddy.’ That’s when the lightning came down,” said Boggs.

Family members said Grayson is unresponsive.

They said doctors told them Grayson is fine from the neck down, but it will take 72 hours to see if there’s brain damage.

Angela said Grayson is a burst of energy.

“He’s a rambunctious little boy. He is always, always on the move playing. He goes, ‘Rawww strong,’” said Boggs.

The Boggs family has faith Grayson’s strength will help him pull through and recover.

“Gods got it. I believe that, that’s my faith. God has him in his healing arms right now,” said Boggs.

You can help the family by clicking the GoFundMe link here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Va’Quintin Maestre, 18, (left) and Sonny Brownlow, 16, (right) are two of the five teen victims...
Family of murdered teen concerned after seeing other youth killed in Killeen
KWTX@4: Following a tragic lightning strike incident in Bosque County, we learn how to respond...
KWTX@4: Following a tragic lightning strike incident in Bosque County, we learn how to respond when lightning strikes - 5.16.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Amazon makes changes for faster delivery, Taco Tuesday trademark debate,...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Amazon makes changes for faster delivery, Taco Tuesday trademark debate, and more -5.16.23
Former MCSO Deputy Jeff Aguirre
Former deputy to oppose McNamara for McLennan County sheriff