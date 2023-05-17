‘Hee Haw!’ Longhorns corralled in Ohio

Warning: Some may find the videos above graphic.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - All three Texas longhorns that escaped in Fairfield Township on Sunday are corralled, according to Butler County Dispatch.

“Hee Haw, mission accomplished and all three steers are rounded up and safe,” Fairfield Township police wrote on Facebook. “Great work by all those volunteers with the skill set to make this happen!”

The first longhorn was lassoed Monday night. The other two eluded capture until sometime Tuesday.

Video from the backyard of a home shows one of the longhorns assailed by several dogs and pursued by a man on a horse with a lasso. The longhorn enters the home’s garage and shortly leaves carrying one of the dogs in its mouth. Police say the extent of the dog’s injuries is unknown.

The three longhorns got loose from the 7800 block of Morris Road, according to police. The owner says he bought them three weeks ago and that they jumped the fence to get out.

The owner has promised he’s going to find the beasts a new home now that they’re caught.

