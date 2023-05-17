Killeen City Council member submits resignation

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s At-large City Councilman Ken Wilkerson has submitted his resignation from the Killeen City Council effective immediately.

Wilkerson submitted his resignation on May 16, according to Marcus Hood, Communications Officer for the city of Killeen.

Wilkerson was first elected in 2020 and has served as mayor pro tem since May 2022.

The Council will select a replacement for Wilkerson at a future Council meeting in accordance with Article III, Section 26 of the City Charter.

“A vacancy in the council of the City of Killeen, except the office of Mayor, shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council, by the selecting of a person possessing all the qualifications prescribed by Section 23 of this Article, and who shall be a bona fide resident of the district in which the vacancy occurs; unless the vacancy in office is that of a councilmember at large, in which case the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be a bona fide resident of the City of Killeen without regard to the district in which he resides,” states the accordance.

The City of Killeen has no other comment at this time.

