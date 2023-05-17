Procession for fallen Cameron Police officer

Advertise
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The funeral procession for fallen Cameron Police Sergeant Josh Clouse starts at 11 a.m. from Cameron to the Bell County Expo Center.

The procession will leave from the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, turning right onto US 77.

They will turn right onto Highway 190, passing through Cameron, Buckholts, and Rogers. They will then turn left onto FM 436 toward Little River Academy.

After passing through the city, the procession will turn onto Loop 121 toward Belton, crossing I-35 and turning onto I-35 frontage road before the Bell County Expo Center.

The normal route takes around 40 minutes. Law enforcement tells KWTX they are not sure how long the procession will last, so expect these roadways to be blocked off by the procession into the early afternoon.

