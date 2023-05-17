Suspect in May killing of Killeen teen indicted by Bell County Grand Jury

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donovan Lee Mann, 19, has been indicted July 27 by a Bell County Grand Jury on a murder charge in the killing of Eugene Sonny Brownlow III, 16, in the parking of a Star Mart Convenience Store May 8.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:00 a.m. on May 8 in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road. While officers were on the way, they were told a shooting victim was taken to a residence in the 1600 block of Becker Drive. Officers who arrived at the residence located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brownlow “appeared deceased on scene, but life saving measures were attempted,” an investigator wrote in an affidavit obtained by KWTX. The document states Brownlow was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead by a justice of the peace.

Back at the scene of the shooting in the parking lot of the Star Mart Convenience Store, officers located 20 .40 caliber shell casings. They also obtained surveillance footage reportedly showing the shooting.

The footage shows Brownlow and two other males, identified in the court document as Kei’mari Hughes and Marcquell Gadison-Thomas, arrive at the store in a white Nissan. The three entered the store, and while at the counter, Hughes reportedly noticed Mann inside the store. Hughes’ “demeanor visibly changes,” the affidavit states.

The three males are seen leaving the store, and re-entering their vehicle. At this point, Mann is allegedly seen on camera making a phone call and watching the vehicle from inside the store. As the vehicle begins to leave the parking lot, Mann allegedly “goes to the door of the store, produces a firearm, and fires multiple times at the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage recorded prior to the shooting allegedly shows Mann and a woman walking to the convenience store. This led investigators to believe Mann and the woman lived within walking distance of the store in a “southwestern direction.”

In the surveillance footage, the woman is seen addressing the alleged gunman as Donavan. Police said a tip regarding the shooting indicated the gunman lived on Dugger Street.

Investigators searched a database “for individuals that met this criteria” and learned Mann resided on Dugger Street. The suspect’s driver’s license photo was printed and investigators determined Mann “bore a strong physical resemblance” to the gunman seen in the surveillance footage from the store.

A photo of Mann, along with photos of five other individuals, were shown to the store clerk, and the woman - with “100 percent certainty” - identified Mann as a regular customer at the convenience store, and as the alleged gunman who opened fire at the car, the affidavit states.

The U.S. Marshals–Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Mann shortly before 10 p.m. on May 15 on the murder warrant. He is being held on a $1-million cash bond at the Bell County Jail.

Brownlow’s killing was the fourth murder in Killeen in 2023. At the time of the shooting, the two other victims were listed in stable condition.

