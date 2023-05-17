Woman, 90, gets $58,000 water bill, amid plague of huge bills

Advertise
By KHOU Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A 90-year-old Houston woman has been having issues with the local water company for over a year. It started with a $5,000 bill, which has since ballooned to nearly $60,000.

Across from her under construction dream home, 90-year-old Naomi Brazle says her most recent water bill was way bigger than you might expect. The bill, which she received May 12, was for $58,000 and printed on yellow paper.

“The yellow, I guess, is supposed to let you know it will be cut off if you don’t pay that bill,” Naomi Brazle said.

The issue started about a year ago with the trailer Naomi Brazle is staying in during her home renovation, according to her son, Reginald Brazle. The trailer is on her family’s property.

“Originally, it was a default in the trailer that no one was aware of. It had something to do with the toilet system, and it was the water just spewing going into the sewage,” Reginald Brazle said.

At that point, the 90-year-old got her first big bill.

“When she got the first bill over $5,000, that got her attention. We contacted them several times, a contractor also, and tried to get them to help adjust it,” Reginald Brazle said.

The family says despite the water being cut off, Naomi Brazle’s bill kept rising. Multiple meter readings also appear to show virtually no change.

“When you see the difference in the readings, it doesn’t make any sense – the jump from $5,000, $12,000 then to $58,000,” Reginald Brazle said.

Naomi Brazle says she’s made lots of calls but hasn’t got any traction on the issue.

“I’ve talked to the water company more than three times, only by myself, trying to get this settled and no consideration,” she said.

Now, she’s hoping sharing her story will help bring about some kind of resolution.

“I hope this will be helpful. I hope no one else has to go through what I’m going through because it’s not a good feeling,” she said.

Houston Public Works says it’s actively looking into the account, and they will work with the customer to ensure they are only billed for the amount of water they used.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

