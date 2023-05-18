Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.(Idaho State police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KPTV/Gray News) - The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a 2-year-old boy who authorities believe was kidnapped in Nampa, Idaho, by a 36-year-old man.

The Amber Alert pinged phones as far west as the Portland metro area.

Police said they are looking for a gray 2018 Honda Civic as a possible vehicle to watch for with Idaho plate O19YOR. They also believe the missing child and man may be headed to Oregon.

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. Rudy is a 2-year-old boy with short black hair who was last seen wearing a diaper and a gray shirt with a hood.

The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.

If you have information, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire