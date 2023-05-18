Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor with another iconic Texas brand
Published: May. 18, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have teamed up to create a new ice cream!
The Dr. Pepper Float is described as “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet,” announced the company.
Starting May 18, the new flavor will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes anywhere Blue Bell is sold.
