Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor with another iconic Texas brand

Dr. Pepper Float
Dr. Pepper Float(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have teamed up to create a new ice cream!

The Dr. Pepper Float is described as “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet,” announced the company.

Starting May 18, the new flavor will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes anywhere Blue Bell is sold.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Hundreds of people in law enforcement traveled to the Bell County Expo Center to help honor...
Funeral for sergeant Josh Clouse draws law enforcement officers from across Texas, U.S.
City of Temple addressing sewage overflow after heavy rain; resident familiar with flooding
City of Temple addresses overflowing sewers after heavy rain; resident familiar with flooding
City of Temple addresses sewage overflow after rounds of heavy rain
City of Temple addressing sewage overflow after heavy rain, resident familiar with flooding in area
File Graphic
School voucher bill hangs by a thread as key deadline approaches