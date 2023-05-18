Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting girl forced to smoke weed until she ‘could not walk or move’

Elijah Villanueva was placed under $10,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony...
Elijah Villanueva was placed under $10,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Moody man was jailed Wednesday on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in March 2021.

Elijah Villanueva was placed under $10,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 17-year-old girl reported in May 2021 that Villanueva sexually assaulted her two months before. The girl underwent a forensic interview and repeated the sexual assault allegations against Villanueva, the affidavit alleges.

The girl reported “she was given a drink and forced to smoke weed until she felt that she could not walk or move,” according to the affidavit. She told investigators Villanueva said, “I know you are high but I have been wanting this a long time.”

She reported he took off her clothes and started kissing her. She said she screamed out in pain during the assault and Villanueva covered her mouth. The girl said she started crying. Villanueva stopped and “told her that he guessed that was enough for her,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Uber accounts for teens, two Texas brands join forces, and more - 5.18.23
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Man killed after pickup plunges off McLennan County bridge into creek 40 feet below
Suspect in deadly conduct, evading arrest case.
Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest
Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest