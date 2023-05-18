Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting girl forced to smoke weed until she ‘could not walk or move’

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Moody man was jailed Wednesday on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in March 2021.

Elijah Villanueva was placed under $10,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charge.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 17-year-old girl reported in May 2021 that Villanueva sexually assaulted her two months before. The girl underwent a forensic interview and repeated the sexual assault allegations against Villanueva, the affidavit alleges.

The girl reported “she was given a drink and forced to smoke weed until she felt that she could not walk or move,” according to the affidavit. She told investigators Villanueva said, “I know you are high but I have been wanting this a long time.”

She reported he took off her clothes and started kissing her. She said she screamed out in pain during the assault and Villanueva covered her mouth. The girl said she started crying. Villanueva stopped and “told her that he guessed that was enough for her,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.