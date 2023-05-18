Advertise
City of Temple addressing sewage overflow after heavy rain, resident familiar with flooding in area

By Madison Herber
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The recent rounds of heavy rain have been taking a toll on the city of Temple’s sewage system.

It hasn’t been as much of an issue in past years because of the drought, but the city is having to act fast as mother nature makes up for lost time and a nearby business has tried solving the problem on their own.

Robert Gortarez at Centex Alcohol Rehabilitation Center on Adams Avenue says while the extra rain is needed, it can also be frustrating.

Behind the building is a ditch and sewers so when it rains a lot the water in the sewer gets pushed up and starts pouring out.

“When a heavy amount of rain comes all of this area accumulates with water almost becoming a pond,” Gortarez says as he points out the affected area of the property.

The area at 50th St. and E. Adams Ave. has been on the city’s radar. Recently the rain and a power outage had the sewer overflowing more than 100,000 gallons.

“It will get to the top and then overflow, it has overflowed sometimes towards our building and sometimes out towards the street,” Gortarez adds.

Mass amounts of water in the street can cause driving hazards and mass amounts of dirty water can contaminate our creeks.

“We’ll go out, monitor the situation and drop chlorine tablets in the discharge in the direct flow of it to disinfect the discharge,” says Allison O’Connor with the city of Temple.

The city is working to address this issue in a couple of areas.

“We have had a problem with this in the past but we do have a project going on right now to hopefully fix it,” O’Connor adds.

The project will add much more space to our current sewer systems.

“That doesn’t mean that it’s going to relieve every type of sewer overflow issue within the city, but we are working to make it less of a problem,” says O’Connor.

And Gortarez says after facing fights with flooding, a project like this is absolutely necessary.

“With all the new builds that are going just up the street and with all the new homes there’s definitely a need for expanding the sewage system,” he says.

