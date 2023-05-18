Tragedy in Central Texas: Fairfield senior drowns just days before graduation

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A Fairfield family is devastated and in mourning after their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.

AJ Serrato, an 18-year-old high school senior, was a star baseball player, a man of God, and a big brother.

His family says he was all of that, and more to them and the community, so the news of his death was shattering.

“Nobody can give me my son back, nobody. Nobody can give me AJ back right here, today, nobody,” said Alfred Serrato, AJ’s dad.

According to Serrato’s parents, AJ drowned during a gathering after he was “the only one to jump into the water.”

In the hours after, posts began to take over social media, in support of AJ and his family.

“The amount of love and support they want to show and honor him with fills my heart to know I wasn’t the only one who got to know him and love him for who he was,” said Tiffany Serrano, AJ’s mom.

Serrato was a big brother to three younger siblings, all of which followed in his footsteps, playing baseball.

His dad says he’s not surprised by this as AJ’s always been someone to take the lead.

“I always showed him to be the backbone to anything. I taught him to be a leader and not a follower and he always was,” Alfred Serrato said.

The Fairfield senior was set to graduate and walk across the stage, receiving his high school diploma, next Friday.

His mom tells me the school is already in the works with something special for his absent space.

“No words can erase the amount of pain that you feel. To know they care speaks volumes,” Tiffany Serrato said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet but a local church has offered to cover those expenses as the family grieves the sudden loss.

