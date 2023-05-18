Advertise
Fort Worth police officer saves kidnapped baby in car theft

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth Police Department officer tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft on Monday.

Police officers responded at around 7 p.m. May 15 to the 3300 block of North Pecan Street when a woman reported that a man jumped into her car and drove off with her baby inside the vehicle.

Multiple officers joined the search and just over an hour later, officers located the stolen car on Deen Road and took the suspect into custody.

Using the information they gathered from the suspect, officers searched the nearby area and found the infant in a ravine.

The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with their parent, police said.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.

COPYRIGHT 2023 CBS Newsource. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

