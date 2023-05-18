Killeen man dies following crash on SH-195 and Chaparral Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 8:14 a.m. May 18 to the intersection of SH-195 and Chaparral Road in reference to a crash.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a silver car and a pickup truck both with major damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 4-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on SH-195.

When a white Chevy pickup truck with a trailer, traveling northbound in the inside lane, struck the Toyota in the rear.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Advent Health Central Texas in critical condition where he died of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9:08 a.m.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.