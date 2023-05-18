Advertise
New Waco breakfast spot adds to revitalization of La Salle Ave.

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Hispanic family-owned business in Waco is finally open after two-and-a-half years of set backs, adding to the revitalization of the La Salle corridor.

Andres Bustos, who is the owner of Daylight Donuts on La Salle Ave, said he noticed there was a need for a convenient, simple breakfast and coffee spot in the La Salle area.

“Most businesses... you kind of have to seize the moment,” he said. “The opportunity came up to buy this building, and then that led to opening the the donut shop itself.”

Bustos completely renovated the building and ran into several set backs because of the pandemic, but after nearly two-and-a-half years, Bustos and his family are now serving donuts every day.

Bustos said there are many schools in the are, especially Baylor University down the road, so he’s exciting to provide a quick stop that people can enjoy fresh donuts on their morning commutes.

Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hopes the shop’s opening will also boost revitalization of the historic corridor in Waco.

“We at the Chamber, we’re very excited about this opening up because it really starts to build some momentum,” Director of Economic Development for the chamber, Eric Terrazas, said. “When you get knocked one out, you will knock the second one out and so forth, and it’s just super exciting to have them open up.”

The nonprofit is working with public and private-owned businesses to continue to develop La Salle Ave. Terrazas said the area, South Waco, is home to a majority Hispanic population. He hopes the opening of Daylight Donuts will inspire others to step up and add to the development.

“I think it just shows the Hispanic community, and how strong it is...how entrepreneurially driven the Hispanic community is,” he said. “I think it shows a lot about that growing community and the impact that we have here locally.”

As for Bustos, he’s excited to serve his neighbors every day.

“I hope that everyone’s just as excited as I am to have this here,” he said. “I just hope that, you know, we we serve a need in the community and that we are able to grow, and we anticipate being successful here.”

Daylight Donuts is located at 1100 La Salle Ave, Waco, TX 76706 and open every day 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They offer more than sprinkled, filled and cake donuts. They serve kolaches, bear claws, cinnamon rolls, etc. as well as coffee and juices.

As of Thursday morning, they are only accepting cash.

