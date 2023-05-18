One more quiet, rain free day until our next storm chance arrives

We have one more quiet, storm-free day in the forecast for Thursday, but our temperatures will begin to climb a degree or two for the afternoon. For your morning commute, we are down into the 60s. Some clouds and lowered visibility will be possible for some this morning, but overall we have a very quiet start to our Friday Eve. This afternoon southeast winds will start to return and increase two things - Humidity and the warmth. This afternoon our temperatures will be climbing into the mid 80s to around 90°, but our feels-like temperatures will be feeling like the upper 80s to low 90s due to the mugginess. Again rain chances hold off today and that means we’re expecting to see lots of sun shining down across Central Texas. Enjoy the quiet weather today, because as Friday arrives, our next storm chances do too. Friday is also going to be the hottest day of the work week. The morning will be muggy and warm into the upper 60s and low 70s and by the afternoon, temperatures will be soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s. Breezy south winds will begin to increase for Friday too - That will increase humidity levels and make it feel even hotter out. Afternoon heat index values will be feeling more like the low to mid 90s! The forecast looks dry for Friday morning and into the lunch time hours, but once we head into the late afternoon and evening, some strong to severe storms look to move into Central Texas as a cold front approaches our area. There are still some differences in our forecast models regarding when storms initially get going - But storms should fire up west of I-35 first and then eventually move east during the evening hours and wrapping up early Saturday morning. In stronger storms, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall will be the main concerns.

The front clears our area early Saturday morning and opens the door for a fairly pleasant weekend. This time of the year it’s not often that we have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, so you’ll definitely want to find some time to get outdoors if you can. Mornings will also be very comfortable this weekend with lows down into the low 60s. The front will bring in some drier air. It won’t be dry enough that it completely kicks out the humidity, but overall our humidity levels will be a little bit lower for the weekend. There may be enough moisture around that a stray shower or storm could pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain this weekend is looking slim to none! Heading into the new work week, another warning trend takes place. Temperatures will gradually warm up little by little as a southerly breeze returns. Highs in the beginning of the week start out in the low 80s and will eventually climb into the upper 80s later in the week. As our temperatures increase, so will our humidity once again. Rain for the upcoming week right now is looking minimal, but as our humidity increases we cannot rule out stray showers and storms to pop up in Central Texas. Right now, rain chances look better out west where the dryline will be located, but this is something we’ll monitor closely.

