Funeral for sergeant Josh Clouse draws law enforcement officers from across Texas, U.S.

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people in law enforcement traveled to the Bell County Expo Center to help honor fallen sergeant, Joshua Clouse.

Lieutenant at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Wilcox, said if even they didn’t know an officer personally, the law enforcement family will do anything to support an officer who sacrificed their life to protect the community.

“I may have not interacted with them, but anytime we lose a brother or sister in the line of duty, it feels like you’re losing a family member. Anything we can do to honor him and the sacrifice he made for his family and community, it’s no price too large,” said Wilcox.

He said regardless of the color of the uniform, people in law-enforcement will show up for each other even in the darkest times.

“It’s terrible that we have to have these events. But the way we come together as a family, regardless of brown, blue, or black uniforms, we’re all family. When something like this happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” said Wilcox.

Some traveled by motorcycle and some by planes, like sergeant of the New York City Police Department, Jeffrey Mutis.

He said he’s a part of the Brotherhood for the Fallen group and travels to events like this way too often.

“Unfortunately, it’s been going on way too much. Especially this past week. There was another officer in Chicago that was murdered. I just thought this has gone on way too much and we need to be there to support each other,” said Mutis.

Sgt. Mutis said the brothers and sisters in blue have a unique bond because they know the sacrifices they make at home and on the streets.

“It’s a selfless job that we don’t know if we’re going to come home at night, and that’s the unfortunate truth. We still have a job to do, we have a responsibility to the people that we serve. So, we go out and try to do our best to have people feel safe,” said Mutis.

Over 25 different agencies came to pay their respects at Wednesday’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.