Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man killed after pickup plunges off McLennan County bridge into creek 40 feet below

By Gordon Collier
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS are at the scene of a deadly accident involving the driver of a pickup who died after his vehicle plunged off a bridge.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.

Deputies said the driver’s pick up ran off the Tehuacana Creek Bridge and plunged 40 feet into the creek below.

The truck was still partially submerged in the water later Thursday afternoon. The Waco Fire Department sent a rescue team to the scene to help retrieve the body.

KWTX learned the driver’s body was still in the truck, restrained by a seatbelt.

The man’s name has not yet been release.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Uber accounts for teens, two Texas brands join forces, and more - 5.18.23
Elijah Villanueva was placed under $10,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony...
Central Texas man accused of sexually assaulting girl forced to smoke weed until she ‘could not walk or move’
Suspect in deadly conduct, evading arrest case.
Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest
Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest