Man killed after pickup plunges off McLennan County bridge into creek 40 feet below

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS are at the scene of a deadly accident involving the driver of a pickup who died after his vehicle plunged off a bridge.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.

Deputies said the driver’s pick up ran off the Tehuacana Creek Bridge and plunged 40 feet into the creek below.

The truck was still partially submerged in the water later Thursday afternoon. The Waco Fire Department sent a rescue team to the scene to help retrieve the body.

KWTX learned the driver’s body was still in the truck, restrained by a seatbelt.

The man’s name has not yet been release.

No further information is available.

