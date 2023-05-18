Advertise
Temple firefighters investigating cause of early-morning fire

Firefighters responded at around 8:30 a.m. May 18 to a reported structure fire located at 906 North 6th Street.(Temple Fire and Rescue)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters are looking into the cause of a house fire.

Firefighters responded at around 8:30 a.m. on May 18 to the residence at 906 North 6th Street.

They arrived to find the single-story home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Fire Chief Mitch Randles said firefighters quickly verified a resident inside the home escaped, and then immediately began battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

