Waco man who murdered AT&T line worker recommitted to a state mental hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man with a long history of mental health issues who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 stabbing and beating death of an AT&T line worker was recommitted to a state mental hospital Wednesday after doctors said he remains a serious threat to others.

Judge David Hodges ordered Zachary Lamone McKee to remain at Austin State Hospital for at least another 12 months, when his indefinite commitment order will be reviewed again.

McKee, 33, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2019 in the April 2016 death of Kenneth Cleveland, a 61-year-old AT&T technician and the father of seven daughters.

The judge’s order was not contested by McKee’s attorney, Chris Bullajian, who declined comment after the hearing.

Doctors at Austin State Hospital wrote in a report to the court that McKee suffers from “schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type.” They recommended he remain at the facility for treatment because “he has had ongoing difficulty identifying effective coping skills to prevent future decompensation and continues to show poor insight into his mental health symptoms and need for treatment.”

“His risk has been assessed and it appears that he remains at an elevated risk for future violence in the community, given his current presentation,” the doctors wrote. “Specifically, while Mr. McKee has demonstrated improvement, he continues to show limited insight into his own risk for decompensation or dangerous behavior in the face of stressors or medication non-compliance, placing him at a high risk for violence if he were to be released to the community.”

Criminal defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity are treated at state mental hospitals. The law requires the court to conduct annual reviews of the defendants’ status to see if they can be released, transferred to a less-restrictive setting or confined for additional treatment.

McKee was sent first to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for an initial, 30-day evaluation. After treatment there, he was found to be “manifestly dangerous” and transferred to the Austin State Hospital in February 2021, according to a report from the Texas Health and Human Services.

