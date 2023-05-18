Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Police Department detective is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Police did not provide much information about the incident, but did share what appears to be bodycam footage on Facebook.

The video shows a woman exiting an older model white vehicle in a parking lot near a building.

A person approaching the vehicle, presumably a police officer, shines a flashlight at a man in the driver’s seat. The man is then seen driving in reverse.

If you know who the man in the video above is, please call Detective James at 254 750-3674 and refer to case 23-6994.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest
File Graphic
Killeen man dies following crash on SH-195 and Chaparral Road
Daylight Donuts finally opens on La Salle Ave.
New Waco breakfast spot adds to revitalization of La Salle Ave.
Firefighters responded at around 8:30 a.m. May 18 to a reported structure fire located at 906...
Temple firefighters investigating cause of early-morning fire