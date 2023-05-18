Waco police looking for suspect accused of deadly conduct, evading arrest

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Police Department detective is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Police did not provide much information about the incident, but did share what appears to be bodycam footage on Facebook.

The video shows a woman exiting an older model white vehicle in a parking lot near a building.

A person approaching the vehicle, presumably a police officer, shines a flashlight at a man in the driver’s seat. The man is then seen driving in reverse.

If you know who the man in the video above is, please call Detective James at 254 750-3674 and refer to case 23-6994.

