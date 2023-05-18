Warm, breezy, humid Friday with a late-day storm chance

It’s feeling more like May outside with warm temperatures and increasing humidity values. It will be mild tonight with a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s. We will warm up nicely Friday with highs around 90°. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will be pushing south, and this should enter Central Texas late Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered storms are expected to develop along the front as it moves south. The highest concentration of storms will likely be along and west of I-35, but a few storms will still be possible to the east. A couple of the stronger storms may produce quarter to half dollar size hail and winds to 60mph. Storms should push south of the area as we head toward sunrise Saturday morning.

Looking and feeling a bit more like summer out there. Blue skies with seasonable yet very warm highs in the upper 80s Thursday. Starting around 70° tomorrow morning with afternoon highs straddling the 90° mark as we are wrapping up the day and hopping into the weekend. Bryan-College Station is forecast to reach a high of 91° -- which would stop just 3° shy of the record high for the day. Evening plans? Absolutely keep them(!) but be sure to keep an eye on the weather. While our afternoon is sunny and hot, thunderstorms are expected to develop on a weak cold front / north wind shift in North Texas and west of I-35. By sunset to 10pm, storms will tumble out of Central Texas toward the Hill Country and Brazos Valley. Most forecast data has this activity hitting a wall and fizzling out before it can get into our area, keeping most of the activity to our west and north. Still, if a storm can survive (best chance west), it could carry a small hail (quarter size or smaller) and wind gust 40-50mph+ potential with them. Overall severe weather concerns are low, but cannot say they are totally zero as we are setting in for the evening and turning in for the night.

weekend forecast: The weekend will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We won’t see a whole lot of sunshine over the weekend but the clouds really won’t be rain-producers. There could be a few light, lingering showers on Saturday morning but most stay dry. There’s another small rain chance on Sunday but the chance is about 10% and most will stay dry. These are quick little windows for rain over the weekend that don’t amount to much.

extended forecast: We are warming through next week - with high temperatures back into the low to mid 80s Monday & Tuesday and climbing into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and beyond. As far as rain chances go, there could be some isolated afternoon/evening storms with humidity on the rise but there’s not a strong weather feature to give us a significant chance for rain. We aren’t totally out of luck for cooler and wetter weather - the CPC extended forecast gives us still a normal chance for precipitation to round out the month and a chance for cooler than normal temperatures. We will take it -- it’s nice to hold off the hot and dry pattern for as long as possible heading into June.

