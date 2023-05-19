Bellmead man sentenced to prison in sexual assault of child relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A restaurant worker from Bellmead was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a family member in 2018.

Joseph Lucian Parker, 29, also will be placed on felony probation once he completes his prison term after he also pleaded guilty to assaulting a paraplegic in a wheelchair in 2022 while he was free on bond on the 2018 offense.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement between Parker and state prosecutors,and sentenced Parker to concurrent, 10-year prison terms after his guilty pleas to two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors reduced the charges from aggravated sexual assault of a child, first-degree felonies, to second-degree sexual assault of a child as part of the plea bargain. Parker pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a family member in 2018.

Prosecutors also agreed to change the 2022 sexual assault charge to aggravated assault and recommended that Parker be placed on probation for 10 years after he completes his prison sentence.

Parker’s attorney, Sam Martinez, declined comment after the hearing Friday.

