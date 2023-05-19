Cedric Marks trial: Witness goes over nine hour man hunt after he escaped from police custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

A few witnesses took the stand to describe what led up to the nine hour man hunt in Conroe due to Marks escaping the transport unit while in custody on February 3, 2019.

One of the drivers of the unit, Marie Sepulveda, took the stand and said it all started when she stopped at a McDonald’s in Conroe to get 10 of the prisoners’ food.

She said when she came out, she saw Marks’ upper body going through the back window of the van.

The driver yelled to her partner about Marks escaping and both called police.

As over 100 officers were looking for Marks, Sepulveda testified that she noticed the the latch to the back window was broken. She also saw the metal wire in the van was broken as well, which made her conclude that’s how Marks was able to break free of cuffs.

Officer of the Conroe Police Department, David Peek, testified about what it took to find Marks.

He said around 7:22 am, officers were dispatched to find the escaped prisoner. The description was a black man in orange pants with no shirt or shoes.

“It was a lot of radio traffic, emails and pictures once the name was released,” said Peek.

Peek said through a tip, he was able to find Marks hidden in a trash can in a neighborhood on Windswept Drive near the McDonald’s.

“Another officer opened the lid as I held my pistol to towards it. He lifts the lid and I see Mr. Marks facing me with his hands up,” said Peek.

He said Marks’ hands were up and he cooperated with the 70 officers there.

Marks argued that there was no resistance, no signs of a break in of the home, assault, or weapons. Peek agreed.

When Marks crossed examined Sepulveda, he alluded to her partner helping him in exchange of money because he knew Marks from his previous MMA fights.

Sepulveda said she knows there wasn’t any help from her partner. Crime scene investigator, James Lindeman, said he processed the van and didn’t find the note where Marks allegedly wrote this request to the second driver of the van.

But Marks said Sepulveda couldn’t know for sure, especially since she wasn’t present during he and her partner’s conversations as she took other prisoners to the bathroom.

Digital forensic investigator, Jarod Brown, took the stand.

He was able to gather data on Marks’ phone using Axiom for cell phone forensics.

Brown testified large amounts of data were previously wiped from Marks’ phone between January 5-9 of 2019.

Once the data was recovered, he was able to find that Marks searched how to permanently delete text messages.

Brown Marks also searched information for Scott’s boyfriend at the time, Bruce Thomas, including his address and phone number. In addition, he said Marks searched the victims, their family members and had multiple screenshots of Swearingin’s picture from Facebook.

Brown said Marks’ suspected accomplice, Maya Maxwell’s phone had background checks of the victims and over 100 other people through National Cellular, including Marks. However, the account was through her email, but the name was under Marks, along with his debit card.

Marks argued he deleted data to free space on his phone. But Brown said, “Deleted photos does not denote nefarious means.”

Friday, Marks said he’ll bring call rebuttal witnesses to the stand and recall a few as well.

