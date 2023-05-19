Famed evangelical author and pastor, Tim Keller, dies at age 72

(KWTX) - Best-selling Christian author and pastor, Tim Keller, has died at the age of 72, according to a statement released by Redeemer Churches and Ministries.

Earlier this week, Fox News reported Keller had been placed on hospice care at his home following an ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Today, Dad is being discharged from the hospital to receive hospice care at home. Over the past few days, he has asked us to pray with him often. He expressed many times through prayer his desire to go home to be with Jesus,” the pastor’s son, Michael Keller, wrote on his father’s Twitter page.

“His family is very sad because we all wanted more time, but we know he has very little at this point.”

In its statement, Redeemer said, “we are forever grateful for his leadership, heart, and dedication to sharing the love of Christ with others. While we miss his presence here, we know he is rejoicing with his Savior in heaven.”

