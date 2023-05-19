Advertise
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier last seen leaving Killeen home on May 15

Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Spc. Craig Chamberlain(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the III Armored Corps are requesting the public’s help finding Specialist Craig Chamberlain, a soldier last seen leaving his home in Killeen on May 15.

The soldier is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion.

Chamberlain was last reported seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. on the 15th, and has not been seen since, officials said.

His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then.

Chamberlain has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5-foot-7 tall, and weighs 156 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.

III Armored Corps has initiated an “Absence Status Unknown” (AUN) case for Chamberlain, and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, and local law enforcement agencies, to locate Chamberlain.

The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its Soldiers and their families.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837.

