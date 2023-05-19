Good News Friday: May 19, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor ISD is shouting out its Jr. High school 6th grade Beginner band who performed at the Temple College Invitational this past Tuesday. The band won earned a Superior rating and this is the group’s 18th year in a row to earn this rating! Good work bulldogs!

Temple wants to Congratulate these amazing students. This week the top 10 Juniors, Sophomores and Freshman of each class were recognized during the Superintendent’s Scholar Ceremony. Keep up the great work!

17 Midway ISD students were awarded at the state level p-t-a reflections art contest. The theme of the contest “I will change the world by...” 3 students received an Award of Merit, that recognition is achieved by only about 15 percent of students. They will be invited to an awards ceremony in San Antonio.

KISD wants to recognize Emily Parsons from Killeen High School. She won 2nd place in the Congressional Art Contest Monday. Emily says she wanted to capture the essence of a soldier’s experience on the battlefield while also looking into the night sky. Her art piece will hang in Congressman August Pfluger’s new office in the city.

Representative Pete Sessions will make his way to Waco High School today to congratulate Senior James “Benja” Ryan Burnias. He has been accepted into the US Air Force Academy. “Benja” is in the top 5% of his class and has been recognized as an Advanced Placement Scholar with honors.

And this story did not make it on air but TSTC representatives honored a group of Belton high school seniors this past Monday, as they signed letters of intent to attend to join a number of career programs. Some include plumbing, electrical, diesel and building technologies. The students graduate high school next Thursday.

