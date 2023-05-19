Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Good News Friday: May 19, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor ISD is shouting out its Jr. High school 6th grade Beginner band who performed at the Temple College Invitational this past Tuesday. The band won earned a Superior rating and this is the group’s 18th year in a row to earn this rating! Good work bulldogs!

Temple wants to Congratulate these amazing students. This week the top 10 Juniors, Sophomores and Freshman of each class were recognized during the Superintendent’s Scholar Ceremony. Keep up the great work!

17 Midway ISD students were awarded at the state level p-t-a reflections art contest. The theme of the contest “I will change the world by...” 3 students received an Award of Merit, that recognition is achieved by only about 15 percent of students. They will be invited to an awards ceremony in San Antonio.

KISD wants to recognize Emily Parsons from Killeen High School. She won 2nd place in the Congressional Art Contest Monday. Emily says she wanted to capture the essence of a soldier’s experience on the battlefield while also looking into the night sky. Her art piece will hang in Congressman August Pfluger’s new office in the city.

Representative Pete Sessions will make his way to Waco High School today to congratulate Senior James “Benja” Ryan Burnias. He has been accepted into the US Air Force Academy. “Benja” is in the top 5% of his class and has been recognized as an Advanced Placement Scholar with honors.

And this story did not make it on air but TSTC representatives honored a group of Belton high school seniors this past Monday, as they signed letters of intent to attend to join a number of career programs. Some include plumbing, electrical, diesel and building technologies. The students graduate high school next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

Good News Friday: May 19, 2023
Local school leaders react to standstill with school choice
Making The Grade
Local school leaders respond to standstill with school choice on House floor just days after testifying before the Public Education Committee
KWTXTRA Digital Update 5.18.23 (Mexico medical tourism warning for Texans, crash victim identified, Texas trans care ban)