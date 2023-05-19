‘His boots may never be filled’: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of chief deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Steve January, a 34-year law enforcement veteran and chief deputy of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, died Friday morning after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara appointed January his chief deputy in January, shortly after January learned of his condition.

“With Steve January’s passing, we have lost one of the best lawmen I’ve ever known,” McNamara said. “He was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a true friend. He served our county and our state with dignity and professionalism, and he will be greatly missed. This is so very sad. He left us far too soon.”

January, 64, worked 23 years at the Waco Police Department, serving most of that time as a detective in the special crimes unit. His father, E.E. January, was a longtime captain with the Waco Police Department.

After retiring from the police department, January worked four years as an investigator in the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, recruited to the job by McNamara’s late brother, Mike McNamara, who at the time was chief investigator in the DA’s office.

January started working at the sheriff’s office seven years ago, becoming a captain over the criminal investigation, cold case and human trafficking units.

Acknowledging his illness when he was appointed chief deputy, January was upbeat about the challenge.

“There will be a treatment plan, but it shouldn’t take me out of commission to do my job,” he said in January. “It is serious, though.”

McNamara said the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard unit will stand watch over January’s body around-the-clock until his service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.

Capt. Chris Eubank of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said January was a great leader, a great friend, and mentor to him.

“His loss is a tremendous blow to the law enforcement community. He’s leaving huge boots that may never be filled,” Eubank said.

January worked dozens of high-profile cases in his two decades at the Waco Police Department. He was named “Officer of the Year” in 1993, when the department reported he made 230 arrests while a patrol officer in 1992.

As a special crimes unit detective, January made arrests in 39 of 41 murder cases in which he was the lead investigator.

One of the most complex, and potentially, dangerous investigations January and others worked on involved the May 1997 murder-for-hire of Waco draftsman Gary Patterson, whose father-in-law plotted his death by arranging to lure Patterson to El Paso on the promise of lucrative job offer.

The investigation took months and led January, and former Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon, to Honduras, where they traced one of the co-conspirators, who led them to Patterson’s body buried in a shallow grave in far West Texas.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Waco Memorial Funeral Home, 6623 S. Interstate 35 in Robinson.

January, a member of Crestview Church of Christ, is survived by his wife, Alice; two sons, Blake and Brandon; and five grandchildren.

Jordan Hubbard, pastor of Crestview Church of Christ, said January wasn’t a law enforcement officer who was a Christian, but a Christian who was in law enforcement.

“In my years of knowing Steve, he showed himself to be not only a man of law and justice, but also a man of mercy,” Hubbard said. “I can think of several situations where Steve blessed others through his unique gifts. We will miss him, and we grieve with his loving wife, Alice, but we rejoice that Steve is with the Lord now.”

